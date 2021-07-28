D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

