DA Davidson Weighs in on 1st Constitution Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

