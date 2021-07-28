Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.54

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $5.30. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 1,070 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

