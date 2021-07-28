Dana (DAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.67.

DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

