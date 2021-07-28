Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,109. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

