Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $334.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders, acquired assets and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. In second-quarter 2021, its earnings surpassed estimates by 20.6% and sales beat the same by 7.8%. The company anticipates core revenue growth in the mid to high-teens range for third-quarter 2021 and in the high-teens for 2021. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost core sales by high-single digits in the third quarter and by 10% in 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses can be concerning for the company. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have been raised for the third quarter of 2021, 2021 and 2022.”

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $291.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,233. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.24. The company has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock worth $3,818,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

