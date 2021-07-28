Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,599. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $54.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
