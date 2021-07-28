Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,599. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

