Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $76,487.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,232 shares of company stock worth $322,008. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.