Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 16,256 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $134,343.30.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -782.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after buying an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

