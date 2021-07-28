Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires 211,557 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,557 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $70,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.67. The firm has a market cap of $208.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

