Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $18.27 Million Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,446,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,265,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. 2,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,929. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

