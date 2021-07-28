Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases 19,800 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cigna by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,705,000 after buying an additional 219,428 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cigna by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.04. 26,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.81.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

