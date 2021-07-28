Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 748,500 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 748,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.84% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

