Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK opened at $398.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $414.55.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.