Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TACO. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $326.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 23.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 420,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

