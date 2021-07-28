Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,499 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

NYSE:DK opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

