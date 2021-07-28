Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

DNLI opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 213.05 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,111,695. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

