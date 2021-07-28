Desjardins Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$137.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$127.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

WNGRF traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 0.52. George Weston has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $101.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

