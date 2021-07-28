Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.46 ($180.54).

Shares of DB1 opened at €143.15 ($168.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €141.58. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €168.90 ($198.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

