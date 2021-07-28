Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.25. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $71.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

