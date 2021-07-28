Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
DTEGY opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.23. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.