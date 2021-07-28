Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

DTEGY opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.23. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

