Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.80 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DTCWY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of DTCWY stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

