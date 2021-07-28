Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DWHHF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$58.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

