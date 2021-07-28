Devang Shah Sells 3,671 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,086.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60.

On Thursday, June 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $116,729.35.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62.

Shares of WISH traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,812,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,589,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 286.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

