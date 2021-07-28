DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $448.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.95. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $463.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

