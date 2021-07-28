DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the ride-hailing company’s stock.

DIDI stock opened at 8.04 on Monday. DiDi Global has a 52 week low of 7.16 and a 52 week high of 18.01.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

