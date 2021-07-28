DiFy.Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $625,816.00 (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $183.74 or 0.00461299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. DiFy.Finance has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $625,816.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00049537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.09 or 0.00763439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

