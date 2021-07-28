Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.59% of Macatawa Bank worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 48.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

