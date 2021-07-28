Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEIX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 2.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

