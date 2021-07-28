Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 116,039 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,523,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $274.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.88 million for the quarter.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

