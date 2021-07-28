Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,731 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of CAE worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 115,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,633,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAE. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

NYSE CAE opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

