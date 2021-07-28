Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,340 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.13% of The First Bancshares worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 267,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of FBMS opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.05. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $788.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

