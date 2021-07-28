Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 65,245 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,245 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Team were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Team by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Team by 44,683.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 11.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Team stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $168.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.96. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

