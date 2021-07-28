DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 14.3% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.