Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stake Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,944 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.51% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $948.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

