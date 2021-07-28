Dogecoin Reaches Market Cap of $26.70 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $26.70 billion and $2.27 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00345830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,625,678,842 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

