Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.50 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $13.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.51 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.88.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $538.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

