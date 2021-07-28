Donegal Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $466.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,542,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,459,772.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

