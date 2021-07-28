DopeCoin (DOPE) Reaches Market Cap of $279,482.18

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $279,482.18 and approximately $22,324.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00344967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000598 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

