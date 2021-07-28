Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3946 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years.

DMLP opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

