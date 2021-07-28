Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66. Dorman Products has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $113.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Earnings History for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.