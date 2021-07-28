Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66. Dorman Products has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $113.13.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.