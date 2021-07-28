Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00.
OptimizeRx stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $54.18. 115,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,911. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.60 and a beta of 0.65.
OPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $37,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
