Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.71. 4,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $166.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.