Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $63.41 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.47.

RDY opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 184,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

