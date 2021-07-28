Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $63.41 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.47.
RDY opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 184,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.
