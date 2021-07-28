DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.54) Per Share

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DraftKings in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will earn ($3.54) per share for the year.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock worth $138,625,147. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $268,345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DraftKings by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.