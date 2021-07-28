DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $73.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,836,555 shares of company stock valued at $138,625,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

