Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.72.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $$17.66 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.8091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.19%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

