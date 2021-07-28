Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $32.73. Approximately 744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 577,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.95.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $313,000.

About Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.