Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.80

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 79538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,515. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after acquiring an additional 513,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
