Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.80

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 79538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,515. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after acquiring an additional 513,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

