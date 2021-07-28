DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.620-$5.920 EPS.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.39. 9,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,746. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.71.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

